Jamaican Pamela Coke-Hamilton takes reins at International Trade Centre

Jamaican

Pamela Coke-Hamilton is now the Executive Director of the International

Trade Centre (ITC), a joint agency

of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the

World Trade Organization (WTO).

The announcement was made on Friday (July 24) that Coke-Hamilton would take over from Arancha González Laya of Spain to lead the agency dedicated to trade and international business development.

According to a statement on Coke-Hamilton’s appointment released by the United Nations Secretary-General, the Jamaican was described as bringing a “breadth of experience and expertise in trade-related capacity-building and sustainable development”.

The statement further made mention of Coke-Hamilton’s previous experience working with the Jamaican Government, the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) Member States in trade negotiations and multilateral institutions, including the Organization of American States and Inter-American Development Bank.

“She brings a deep understanding of the challenges faced by vulnerable economies such as the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) having designed tailored interventions,” read the statement.

“She has worked extensively with the private sector across the African Caribbean and Pacific countries as well as with universities and academia to build trade-related institutional strength within Member States,” added the statement.

Following news of her appointment, Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to social media to congratulate Coke-Hamilton.

Coke-Hamilton previously served as the Director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UNCTAD.