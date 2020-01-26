Jamaican population to drop by 50 per cent

The Jamaican population is projected to plummet by half by the end of the century, leading to developmental challenges.

This was disclosed by Director of Economics at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Dr Justin Ram. Dr Ram was speaking at a recent function at the University of the West Indies.

He disclosed that Jamaica’s fertility rate was at 2 per cent between 2010 and 2015 and based on projections by the CDB, an estimated 50 per cent decline is on the cards.

He noted that Jamaica is below the fertility target which is one person being replaced by at least 2.1 offspring being produced in that regard.

Dr Ram notes that it will have implications for the country because of trends in the labour market and the lack of the population to meet those changes.