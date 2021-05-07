Jamaican Premier League to resume in short order

Jamaican Premier League to resume in short orderFriday, May 07, 2021
|
It seems fans could soon be getting a taste of local football, after the relevant stakeholders agreed to a resumption of the sport.
This was revealed by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond Mckenzie, following a meeting involving representatives from various Ministries, the Premier League Clubs Association, the Jamaica Football Federation, the Social Development Commission and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.
“We have been meeting for some time, to ensure that all possible mechanisms concerning the efficient prevention and management of COVID-19 are applied to all aspects of club competition including the health and safety of players, referees, club workers and administrators” the Minister remarked recently.
He, however, did not put forward a starting time for the league but indicated that this information as well conditions under which the league will be held, will be shared at a later date.
The Premier League had been halted since March 2020 after the advent of the coronavirus in Jamaica, which led to the postponement of all gatherings. However, it seems with vaccinations and the tentative reopening of certain areas of the economy, sport is now being considered.
Recently, the green light was given for the hosting of another major sporting event, the popular Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, which was cancelled last year. This year’s event, however, will be held without spectators in a bid to contain the virus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy