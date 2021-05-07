Jamaican Premier League to resume in short order

It seems fans could soon be getting a taste of local football, after the relevant stakeholders agreed to a resumption of the sport.

This was revealed by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond Mckenzie, following a meeting involving representatives from various Ministries, the Premier League Clubs Association, the Jamaica Football Federation, the Social Development Commission and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

“We have been meeting for some time, to ensure that all possible mechanisms concerning the efficient prevention and management of COVID-19 are applied to all aspects of club competition including the health and safety of players, referees, club workers and administrators” the Minister remarked recently.

He, however, did not put forward a starting time for the league but indicated that this information as well conditions under which the league will be held, will be shared at a later date.

The Premier League had been halted since March 2020 after the advent of the coronavirus in Jamaica, which led to the postponement of all gatherings. However, it seems with vaccinations and the tentative reopening of certain areas of the economy, sport is now being considered.

Recently, the green light was given for the hosting of another major sporting event, the popular Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, which was cancelled last year. This year’s event, however, will be held without spectators in a bid to contain the virus.