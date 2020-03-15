Jamaican racecar driver Natasha Chang appeals for help in finding her father

Jamaican racecar driver Natasha Chang appeals for help in finding her fatherSunday, March 15, 2020
Racecar driver and Guinness World Record holder Natasha Chang is calling on the public to assist in the ongoing search for her father.
She made the appeal on Instagram this morning (March 15), indicating that her dad had gone missing the previous day. She notes that her father had taken a trip to Portland on Saturday, to visit a waterfall, with a young lady who goes by the name DD.
She further notes he was driving a Suzuki Swift with plates licensed 0301FL. The young lady she notes has short curly hair and has a tattoo on the mid area of her right thigh.
Since then, they have not been heard from and she is asking persons with information to contact her through direct messaging or to contact the New Kingston Police station.
