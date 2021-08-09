Jamaican restaurateur in US thriving despite pandemic

Jamaican restaurateur Richard Thomas admits that his business, like many others in the United States, saw a decline in sales last year at the height of the novel coronaviorus pandemic. However, his quick turn to marketing on digital platforms kept his two stores in Texas from going under.

“Based on our average sales that we were having, March and April [2020] sales dropped 90 per cent in one of my stores, so we had to be above average the rest of the year to make up for that drop in sales,” said Thomas, owner of The Island Spot established in 2010 and which specialises in Jamaican cuisine.

“One of the great things that happened to us is that we launched our own online ordering platform. We've partnered with the various delivery apps, we ramped up our social media marketing campaign, and we ended the year with growing sales, despite that difficult four-months period when we had to close because of the pandemic,” he stated.

One of the restaurants, he said, recorded a 19 per cent increase in sales at the end of 2020. That store is now up 34 per cent for the period January to July this year, while the other is now up 17 per cent over the same comparative periods.

“We still don't have enough staff to be where we are comfortable, but we don't have those crowds of people waiting, and that's because we kind of broke our customers into the idea that not everybody does indoor dining. A lot of people are doing take-out and a lot of people doing online orders; we made it [that] everybody doesn't need to dine in,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer.

Now that he is seeing an uptick in business Thomas is preparing to open a third store in Texas.

“We are only a few months away from opening our third location. We look at it from a standpoint of we believe we have a great product, we believe we have a great opportunity to meet the demand. A lot of times in the pandemic and in difficulties there are people who actually go out there and try to improve... make it better,” he stated.

In an effort to employ quality staff for the new restaurant he will be working with culinary schools and organisations in the country.

“There's a group here that gives people with challenging backgrounds a different training and skill set. So, I'll see if I can do a partnership there, and we will still market and advertise on social media platforms to see if people want to join our team,” Thomas said.

“We are operating under the assumption that the pandemic may not stop for the next two years,” he said, adding that he expects the business to thrive, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

“That comes from doing things like online ordering, delivery and all those different things that give people who are not comfortable going to the restaurant a chance to still get the food that they love,” Thomas stated.