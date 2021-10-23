Jamaican road renamed in honour of Natoya Goule

Jamaican road renamed in honour of Natoya GouleSaturday, October 23, 2021
|
Jamaican middle distance runner Natoya Goule recently had the unique distinction of having a road in the Top Coffee Grove community where she grew up, renamed in her honour.
Goule, a national record holder in the 800m, was on hand in Manchester recently to see the unveiling of her name affixed to a community marker. The road which was known as Pond Road is now Natoya Goule Avenue. Sport Minister Olivia Grange, who played a vital role in the decision-making process to have the road renamed, was also present at the unveiling.
Following the name change, Goule took to social media to share her thoughts on the momentous occassion. Indicating that she was thankful for the recognition, Goule described the gesture as an honour.
“Thinking back on this journey, standing here in this moment being honoured by my community is incredibly gratifying. I am so thankful for this recognition, it means a lot that my hard work, perseverance and consistency has not gone unnoticed” she posted to her Instagram.
She continued the statement by expressing how pleased tshe is to be a part of the change that is coming for her native community.
“Thank you Mario Mitchell for allowing me to represent the change and rebirth that is to come for my home town. This momentous stands as a testimony to all those who aspire and work towards their goals” she noted while thanking the councillor for his role in the project.
Goule recently represented Jamaica at the just concluded Olympic Games where she finished eight in the finals of the 800m event.
