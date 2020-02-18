Jamaican Senator Matthew Samuda is now a Cabinet Minister

Government Senator Matthew Samuda is now a Cabinet Minister.

He was sworn in at King’s House on Monday (February 17) by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon Sir Patrick Allen, on the advice of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Samuda will fill the vacancy left in the Cabinet by the resignation of former Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Pearnel Charles Jr.

Charles Jr. resigned to contest the Clarendon South Eastern parliamentary by-election, scheduled for March 2.

The Governor-General congratulated Senator Samuda, noting that his contribution will help in the realisation of the policy programmes and objectives of the Government, particularly as they relate to the youth.

And Samuda is looking forward to his new role in government.

“It’s an awesome responsibility to be entrusted to serve in the Cabinet. I’m excited at the opportunity. I pledge to give my best. All that I know, all that I can do, I will give to the people of Jamaica in service,” he said. “I thank the Prime Minister for the confidence he has placed in me.”