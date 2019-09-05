Jamaica sends help to The Bahamas

The Jamaican Government has dispatched an advance disaster relief team to The Bahamas to assist with the islands’ relief and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement at a press conference at Jamaica House on Thursday (Sept 5).

He said that by Thursday evening a full disaster assistance team of well-trained and experienced persons will be deployed. Holness said this team is made up of the same persons that went to Dominica in 2017 after that island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

“We will be airlifting both men and equipment so Jamaica will have presence in The Bahamas and we will be at the disposal of The Bahamian Government if they require any further assistance,” he said.

Under the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Jamaica has responsibility) for the Northern Caribbean.

Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade said the advance team will be led by Lieutenant Colonel Godfrey Sterling. The Canadian Government will be providing an aircraft to transport personnel and equipment.

He said the JDF is prepared to send a Coast Guard vessel with additional supplies for troops and relief supplies for The Bahamians. Meade said the JDF will also help with rescues, recovery, route clearances and logistics.