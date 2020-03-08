Jamaican sentenced to 15 months in Bahamian prison for transporting drugs

A 33-year-old Jamaican, Kevar Barrington Lindsay, has been sentenced to 15 months in a Bahamian prison after drugs were found in his suitcase.

According to the Nassau Guardian, Lindsay, who hails from Clarendon, was arrested at the Lynden Pindling International Airport after drugs were found in his suitcase earlier this week.

After arriving in the Bahamas on a Caribbean Airlines flight, Lindsayâ€™s luggage was searched by the police. The search yielded 13 packages, totalling nine pounds of marijuana, hidden underneath clothing.

It is said that Lindsay denied knowing about the drugs, claiming a friend packed the suitcase for him. He, however, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to supply and importation of marijuana at his arraignment.

On completion of his sentence, he will be deported to Jamaica.