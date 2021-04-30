Jamaican sex offender in Bermuda fighting deportation

Brittonie Taylor, a convicted sex offender in Bermuda is trying to stop his deportation to Jamaica.

According to the Royal Gazette, Taylor who’s now 40-years-old was imprisoned for 16 years in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to a daylight serious sexual assault on a woman at a bus stop the previous year.

He admitted carrying his victim to an isolated area and forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

Taylor also attempted to rape the woman, but she was able to alert a passer-by to the attack.

The sentence was later reduced to 14 years by the Court of Appeal.

But that’s not all. He also admitted to accosting a woman jogger in Hamilton Parish 35 minutes before the bus stop attack and was sentenced to another year in jail for intruding on her privacy.

Attorney-General Kathy Lynn Simmons issued a public notice warning of Taylor’s release from jail.

However, Taylor has taken his case to the Supreme Court today to challenge his deportation order.

The outlet reports that his lawyer, Victoria Greening of Resolution Chambers, will request that a “full and fair hearing” be held so she can argue the case for Taylor to be allowed to stay on the island.

According to his lawyer, he has lived in Bermuda for 21 years and has four Bermudian children.

Taylor said in an affidavit that he had a 23-year-old stepdaughter, 17-year-old twins and a ten-year-old son with his Bermudian wife.

He said: “I have a close relationship with my children, particularly with my 17-year-old son.

“Since my release in October 2020, I have spent regular and quality time with him, fishing and making up for the time lost when I was incarcerated.

“My son was – and still is – extremely distressed when he learned that I had been taken back to prison and that the authorities are considering my deportation.”

He was due to be flown back to Jamaica on March 29. But he was arrested the day before for an alleged failure to attend a preflight Covid-19 test and breach of an order to quarantine.