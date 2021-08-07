Jamaican sprinter Julian Forte almost calls it quits after not medalling at Olympics

Jamaican sprinter Julian Forte almost calls it quits after not medalling at OlympicsSaturday, August 07, 2021
|
“The journey continues” formed the end of an emotional letter on Instagram from Jamaican sprinter, Julian Forte, who revealed that the emotional toll of not winning a medal at the Olympic Games almost had him quitting his career.
The 28-year-old, former Boys Champs stand out, wrote the day after the Jamaican men’s team did not medal in the 4X100 relays at the ongoing Olympics. He had also earlier been unable to make it out of the heats of the men’s 200m.
This he shares has brought him a lot of “emotional pain”.
“I thought very hard about quitting last night. Not trying to sound ungrateful but just being an Olympian isn’t nearly enough of an achievement for me. This is my 4th championship going home without a medal. The emotional pain I felt last night was indescribable as I saw my dream slip right thru my fingers” he wrote on Instagram.
The men’s team of Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Jevaughn Minzie and Forte clocked 37.84 seconds for fifth after going into the finals with the fastest qualifying time.
He admitted that he’s been wondering if he’s “so unworthy and undeserving of such accomplishments even after training so hard?” And sometimes feels undeserving of the tremendous support he has gotten over the course of his career.
Forte said his emotional revelation is an insight into what a lot of athletes go through after painful disappointment. “These are just my very human and vulnerable thoughts that I’m choosing to share to maybe she’d some light on what a lot of us athletes feel after painful disappointment,” he said.
He however sought to laud the efforts of the other athletes who also represented Jamaica. “I am extremely proud of my teammates who represented well and secured medals for our country.”
Following the post, he has received an outpouring of support from people. Fellow sprinter Yohan Blake pushed him to continue. “Solid as a rock, keep going,” he wrote.
Another Instagram user commented, “hold your head high Julian. You’ll remember all this when you stand proud on that podium.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy