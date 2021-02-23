Jamaican teachers now prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines

When Jamaica gets its hands on a COVID-19 vaccine, teachers will be among the first to receive it.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams made the disclosure to local media on Tuesday.

“They will be prioritised and we are working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to look further at the population of teachers and workers to determine exactly what the sequence will be,” she said.

Williams said the ministry was obliging the request of the Jamaica Teacher’s Association (JTA).

“You would have heard the JTA publicly asked for this, my commitment was to be an advocate for them with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”

She stressed that the resumption of face-to-face classes makes it even more important for teachers to be vaccinated.

“We’re back with schools being in the face-to-face mode, we are almost halfway in terms of the number of schools that have been opened. So there are more and more students coming out, they come from all over Jamaica to one location where the teachers are there interacting with many many students in any one day,” she said.