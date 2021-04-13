Jamaican teen electrocuted while picking mangoes

A Jamaican teen died as a result of injuries he received after being electrocuted while picking mangoes in St Catherine on Monday (April 11).

The teen has been identified as eighteen-year-old Anthony Newby, otherwise called ‘Usher’ of Tawes Pen, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 11:25 a.m., Newby was picking mangoes with a metal pole which came in contact with high tension wires and he was electrocuted.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival Newby’s body was seen with severe burns.

He was transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

The Spanish Town Fire Brigade was also summoned to extinguish the flames on the wires.