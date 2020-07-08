Jamaican teen nabbed in wig scam

Jamaican teen nabbed in wig scamWednesday, July 08, 2020
|
A St Catherine teen was arrested on
Monday (July 6) after she fleeced a woman out of J$20,000 for the sale of a
lace wig.
Nineteen-year-old Jodene Williams is accused of advertising online that she was a seller and distributor of lace wigs.
The woman reached out to Williams to purchase a wig and later deposited J$20,000 into her account.
The unsuspecting customer became suspicious when the product she ordered was not delivered and made a report to the police.
An investigation was launched into the matter and Williams was subsequently arrested and charged.
Williams of Salt Pond Gardens in St Catherine was charged of obtaining money by means of false pretence and conspiracy to defraud.
