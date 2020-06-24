Jamaican teens charged with sacrilege for robbing church

Two teen boys were

arrested on Sunday (June 21) after stealing from a church in Hanover, Jamaica.

According to reports, operators upon arriving at the church located in Dias discovered that thieves had broken into the establishment through a window and had stolen two speaker boxes.

The speaker boxes are worth approximately J$74,000.

The police were called and the teens were subsequently held with the stolen equipment.

They were slapped with charges of sacrilege following their arrest in connection with the theft of sound equipment.

The two have been identified as19-year-old Jowarne Watson, otherwise called ‘Tuggy’ and 18-year-old Dehomarko Buchanan, otherwise called ‘Mess’, both are from Dias addresses.