Jamaican victorious at RallyX Nordic series, defeats world champ

Jamaican racer Fraser Mcconnell was in a jubilant mood following his win at the RallyX Nordic series on Saturday (May 1).

The 22-year-old Jamaican beat out three time FIA World Rallycross Champion John Kristofferson in the first race of the 2021 season.

The race took place at the high speed Nysumbanen track in Denmark which saw Olsbergs MSE racer starting at the back of the grid before going on to win in a sensational fashion.

“Big up this is unreal,” said Mcconnell following his victory.

The Bog Walk native celebrated in true Jamaican fashion, showing off the ‘To Di Worl’ pose popularized by sprint legend Usain Bolt.

In a subsequent interview he related how he felt about the race. “The quality of these drivers is incredible, but the level of Olsbergs MSE is unbelievable. We never give up, and whilst our pace was up and down all day, I gave it everything I had. I’m with the best team in the world, and I’m racing for the best country in the world. Big up everybody!” he remarked in a video that he uploaded to his Instagram.

He noted that kept telling himself that he could do it. “I was telling myself in the start line for the final, even though you’re only in fifth, you can still do this” he remarked explaining that he kept his driving neat and took advantage of the mistakes of the other races.

He has since been receiving a slew of commendations for his efforts and among them was Usain Bolt who also took to Instagram to congratulate the race star by reposting the video that he had uploaded.

Mcconnell however noted that he would be calling his family to share his triumph with them.

“I’m sure my mum is crying and my dad is ecstatic. The rest of the people in the country have supported me and I’m so proud to represent them and so what I do” he remarked.

He is expected to continue driving throughout the series with his victory now putting him among the contenders for the series crown.