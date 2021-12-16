Jamaican volunteer gets 207th Commonwealth Points of Light award

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as head of the Commonwealth, has recognised Amashika Lorne, representing Jamaica, as the 207th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her voluntary service creating a free children's colouring book to help preserve Jamaican Patois culture.

Lorne, aged 30, is a community leader and the creator of 'Chat Tu Mi & Colour' (Chat To Me & Colour), a free children's colouring book designed to create bilingual consciousness among the general populace and assist with the intergenerational transmission of Jamaican Patois culture.

The book has reached more than 1.5 million readers through a partnership with the Jamaican Observer, as well through online workshops, which ran from January to May 2021, with more than 250 people participating each month.

Lorne has also donated colouring activity packs to school groups and vulnerable communities and is further working to help preserve and document aspects of Jamaican history for younger generations.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, The Queen is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.

By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

“This is certainly a pleasant surprise and I'm humbled by the recognition. Giving back to others has been ingrained in me from a tender age and being able to find a unique way to positively impact children in particular during this period of sustained isolation is a blessing,” said Lorne.

“I'm filled with a great sense of national pride knowing that my efforts have impacted hundreds of Jamaican youth in an uplifting and engaging way, while further instilling that sense of patriotism and appreciation for culture we need from the upcoming generation.

“The end product of my vision, the Chat Tu Mi & Colour colouring book was the selected, child-friendly way to document and preserve a part of Jamaica's intangible culture, our proverbs and their meanings, as I push forward with my advocacy for our language to be nationally recognised alongside English. The work continues but this is testament that once you're passionate, dedicated and have a strong support system then results will come,” added Lorne who received her award from Judith Slater, British high commissioner to Jamaica, in a presentation held at the British High Commission in St Andrew.

In handing over the award, Slater said: “Amashika's portfolio of community projects is really impressive, especially when considered in the context of COVID. She is a shining example of all that is good about Jamaica and I hope the award will inspire others to emulate her.

“The emphasis Amashika places on preserving culture is also a stand out trait, and something which can only help to enhance Jamaica's global reputation as a vibrant, dynamic and creative nation.”

Slater noted that the Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

“The heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 54-member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way,” added Slater.

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers every day of the week – people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to creative innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.