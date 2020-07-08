Jamaican wins $95 million pay-out in lotto draw

A Jamaican has

won $95 million in the country’s lotto jackpot.

The announcement was made by Supreme Ventures Limited today, July 8, and is the second such pay-out this year.

Another Jamaican, G Walker, won $75 million from a ticket purchased at a supermarket in Portmore, St Catherine earlier this year.

The recent winner bought a ticket with the lucky numbers 08-09-10-19-27 and 30 with bonus ball 17, which played during SVL’s live draw this past Saturday.

The ticket was bought in May Pen, Clarendon the company said. The winner will now have 90 days to come forward with the ticket to claim their winnings.

Vice president of Marketing, Communication and Sponsorships, Gail Abrahams said, “We want to inform the public that you need to keep your ticket safe and dry so that it can be processed, and the winnings disbursed. Your ticket is just as important as the jackpot itself and the only way to your millions.”