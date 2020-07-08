Jamaican wins $95 million pay-out in lotto draw

Jamaican wins $95 million pay-out in lotto drawWednesday, July 08, 2020
|
A Jamaican has
won $95 million in the country’s lotto jackpot.
The announcement was made by Supreme Ventures Limited today, July 8, and is the second such pay-out this year.
Another Jamaican, G Walker, won $75 million from a ticket purchased at a supermarket in Portmore, St Catherine earlier this year.
The recent winner bought a ticket with the lucky numbers 08-09-10-19-27 and 30 with bonus ball 17, which played during SVL’s live draw this past Saturday.
The ticket was bought in May Pen, Clarendon the company said. The winner will now have 90 days to come forward with the ticket to claim their winnings.
Vice president of Marketing, Communication and Sponsorships, Gail Abrahams said, “We want to inform the public that you need to keep your ticket safe and dry so that it can be processed, and the winnings disbursed. Your ticket is just as important as the jackpot itself and the only way to your millions.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy