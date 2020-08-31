Jamaican woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Barbados

A Jamaican

woman who arrived in Barbados on Sunday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) on Monday.

It is said that the 34-year-old woman arrived in Barbados on Sunday on a Caribbean Airlines flight.

The woman was the only positive case result among 123 tests done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. She has since gone into quarantine and the BGIS said that one other person will leave isolation on Monday after two consecutive negative tests for the viral illness.

Barbados has now recorded 174 cases of the virus, including 89 females. There are 21 people in isolation and 146 people have recovered. The island has recorded seven deaths.