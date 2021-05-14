Jamaicans 50 years and older can now be vaccinated

Jamaicans 50 years and older are now able to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced yesterday evening.

Tufton made the announcement during this week's COVID Conversation news briefing, adding that the ministry “will continue to set appointments for persons in other priority groups to receive their dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine”, namely health-care workers, police and soldiers, employees of the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Customs, and the Passport, Immigration, and Citizenship Agency.

He also reminded people wishing to be vaccinated to make an appointment through the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm, or through the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Additionally, the ministry reminded that individuals holding appointments should arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment, and have with them proof of appointment confirmation, with a valid Government-issued ID or letter from a justice of the peace attesting to their age.

Tufton also reported that the country has now completed nine weeks of vaccination, and as at May 12 a total of 146,147 Jamaicans have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“This means we've inoculated some eight per cent of the targeted population — the targeted population being 1.924 million,” he said.

He reminded that a single dose of the vaccine does not provide full protection and urged Jamaicans who have received their first dose to remain vigilant and comply with the protocols, including mask wearing, maintaining physical distance, hand washing and sanitisation, as well as abiding by the Disaster Risk Management orders.

“We have approximately 40,000 persons who are due their second dose in the month of May,” he said, adding that the ministry is currently contacting people for their second dose. People who are due for their second dose and have not received a call are being asked to contact the National Vaccination Hotline.