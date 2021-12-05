Jamaicans are moderately happy — NCU study

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Even as the island continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic Jamaicans are moderately happy, according to the findings of a survey conducted by Northern Caribbean University (NCU) researchers.

Lead researcher at NCU, Paul Bourne, told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday that the study measured happiness over three periods.

“We wanted to see if the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) is making people unhappy or the whole scenario surrounding the virus. We measured people's happiness one year ago, six months ago and three months ago [to] see if there were any differences in terms of happiness. We found that happiness remains the same, irrespective of the time over the last year,” he said.

He said that the average happiness level was moderately high, with “almost five out of seven on the happiness scale”. The scores range from 1.0 to 7.0, with higher scores reflecting greater happiness. The findings over the periods were for three months – 4.61, six months – 4.63, and a year – 4.69.

“People remain moderately happy over the last 12 months, even though there is high unemployment; high inflation and [people] lost their jobs [and] all of what is happening,” he said.

The survey, which was conducted from September 21 to November 22 across 14 parishes, with 1,072 respondents, has a three per cent margin of error.

It showed that the level of happiness among Jamaicans had a strong direct statistical correlation, which emerged with the most significant levels occurring between the three-month and the six-month periods.

The study found that the past subjective happiness status of Jamaicans' positively influenced their current subjective happiness. Jamaicans' current subjective happiness was also inversely influenced by age, with 38-47 years old currently less than those 18-37 years old.

One study found that one year post-COVID-19 people were “only slightly happy, and their level of satisfaction was only slightly satisfied”.

Fifty-eight per cent of the respondents noted that their happiness had deteriorated as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. Among all respondents, the student group was most impacted based on the happiness and life satisfaction scale.

Among the respondents were 637 females and 435 males with the age cohorts of 18-27 years (51.9 per cent); 28-37 years (21.7 per cent); 38-47 years (12.0 per cent); 48-57 years (8.0 per cent); 58 years and older (6.3 per cent).

Bourne explained that the finding was not odd, even with the effects of COVID-19.

“It is not strange, because a study in Switzerland also found that to be true, even with the COVID-19 scenario happening here, people in Switzerland remain happy as they were before COVID-19. The same thing in Jamaica, so we are saying that the Jamaican people are resilient despite all the challenges that they are facing,” he said.

“It actually shocked all of us when we saw it. We sampled across the entire island...They (Jamaicans) are the happiest people in the Caribbean and they are undergoing so much and they can hold it [together],” added Bourne.

The latest World Happiness Report for 2021 showed that Jamaica is ranked as the 36th happiest country in the world, making it the happiest nation in the Caribbean, far ahead of the Dominican Republic, ranked at 72.