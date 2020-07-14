Jamaicans caught gambling at bar charged for breaching curfew

A group of men on Monday (July 13) were taken into police custody for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Reports are that at about 12:15 a.m. police attached to the Old Harbour station in St Catherine carried out snap raids in an area and the men were caught gambling at a bar on North Street.

It is reported that the men were told to go home but refused and were subsequently arrested and charged.

The St Catherine South Police charged thirteen persons who were in the establishment at the time for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act,Â as they were caught at the location beyond the curfew time.

Police continue to encourage citizens to conform to the regulations outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act for their own safety.