Jamaicans earn US$300 mil from US employment programmes

Jamaicans earn US$300 mil from US employment programmesFriday, January 31, 2020
|
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, says Jamaican workers participating in the United States agricultural and hospitality employment programmes have generated upwards of an estimated US$300 million in earnings over the past five years.
Additionally, she said the number of persons taking up jobs in both sectors has risen to average nearly 7,000 per annum.
“The significance of the United States agricultural and hospitality employment programmes cannot be overstated… The impact on the local economy is striking,” Robinson said.
She was speaking during a recent awards dinner for overseas farm and hospitality workers at the Melia Braco Resort in Trelawny.
Robinson said numerous families have benefited from Jamaicans’ participation in both programmes upwards of the past 50 years, noting that the children and grandchildren of many of these individuals have gone on to distinguish themselves in various academic, professional and vocational pursuits.
