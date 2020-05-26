Jamaicans flock FLOW’s Virtual Stores

More than 16,000 Jamaicans have used FLOW’s Virtual Stores since it launched in March, the telecoms firm said.

The virtual stores is FLOW’s response to the nation’s order for citizens to social maintain social distance in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Country Manager, Stephen Price, “Our products and services are essential to helping the government, medical facilities, and a variety of critical institutions, operate during this challenging time. We are also fully aware that Jamaicans need to be connected and want ease and convenience as they adjust to this new normal.

“With our virtual stores, our customers not only access the same products and services they would get in store but connect with us from the comfort of their home, office or while on the go.”

The virtual stores are operated across 19 locations and may be contacted via WhatsApp or Email, the company said. Most requests have been done via WhatsApp, the Fairview store in Montego Bay leading the number of overall customer engagements.

Additionally, Flow has also launched roving stores which take the products and services to various communities, minimising the need for Jamaicans to leave home. Senior citizens are encouraged to contact the company via the virtual stores and where possible, the company will deliver to them.

Both the virtual and roving stores operate along with the physical stores.

Customers may access the information for the virtual store serving their location on Flow’s website at https://discoverflow.co/jamaica/virtual-store-2020.

Customers may also call the Flow Contact Centre at 100 from any Flow mobile phone, or 1-800-804-2994, WhatsApp the company at 876-620-2200 or live chat with a representative at www.discoverflow.co with any queries.