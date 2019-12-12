Jamaicans get new software to report crime

Jamaicans get new software to report crimeThursday, December 12, 2019
|
Jamaicans
got another method of reporting criminal activities on Wednesday when the
University of Technology (UTech) and CrimeStop Jamaica launched the
The launch took place in UTech’s Shared Facilities Building, where Sandra Glasgow, chairperson of the National Crime Prevention Fund, which operates CrimeStop Jamaica and president of UTech, Professor Stephen Vasciannie signed the terms of the agreement.
The School of Information and Technology’s Faculty of Engineering and Computing at UTech built the software with the assistance of other faculties
It will allow individuals who witness or know about criminal activity to send information anonymously to CrimeStop.
No data about the individuals or their whereabouts will be given to CrimeStop, as only the code generated by the software will be available. This code will not be able to be traced but will be used to give the necessary rewards.
The software is owned by UTech but will allow CrimeStop the use under the terms of the agreement.
