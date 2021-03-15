Jamaicans in US give thumbs up to Biden's rescue plan

NEW YORK, USA — Jamaicans across the United States have given the thumbs up to the US$1.9-trillion America economic rescue plan which President Joe Biden signed into law last Thursday.

“Obviously, the US$1,400 stimulus payment is the most talked about aspect of the plan,” said Wayne Golding, a key member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council. “However there are other key areas of the Bill, like the child tax credit and unemployment payments, which will benefit Jamaicans.”

Noting that many Jamaicans in the United States are at the lower rung of the economic ladder, Golding said that a sizable number are likely to benefit because the threshold for those who will be exempted is very high.

Individuals earning US$75,000 and couples with a total income of US$150,000 will benefit under the Bill. The benefits will phase out at US$80,000 for individuals and couples who earn in excess of $150,000.

Golding also predicted that Jamaica would likely benefit from the US economic rescue plan as Jamaicans here “will most likely send money through remittance services to relatives and friends back home” from the amount they receive.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Hammick, whose son is headed to college this fall, said he welcomed the help from the package. Hammick, who heads the Ex-Correctional Officers Association Jamaica, also noted that his members “ view the package as very positive”.

He noted that some who lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic now see some hope with a likely recover of the economy as a result of the rescue plan.

Pennsylvania-based businessman Hugh Robinson also described the Biden rescue package as positive and important for small business owners, many of whom suffered considerable losses as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

One group of Jamaicans who are more than enthusiastic about the rescue plan are those who own or operate restaurants.

“The restaurant business took a huge hit,” owner of the popular Gray Dolphin Restaurant and Lounge in Queens, Jennifer Francis told the Jamaica Observer.

A total of US$28.6 billion is included in the relief Bill to help the restaurant industry.