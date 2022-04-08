Jamaicans now able to trademark goods in 126 foreign markets

Jamaicans can now protect their goods and services with trademarks in 126 foreign markets, through the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO).

These markets are members of the Madrid System for the International Registration of Marks, which uses the Madrid Protocol.

This protocol came into effect in Jamaica on March 27 of this year and will be facilitated under JIPO.

Details were provided by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill during a virtual webinar on the Madrid Protocol, on Thursday.

The minister said citizens can benefit from the multinational trademark, by registering using a single application with JIPO.

“Thereafter, [they will] pay a fee to the International Bureau of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to obtain an international registration, effective in the member countries selected by the trademark owner,” Senator Hill explained.

He noted that some of Jamaica's major trading partners, including Canada, China, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, are all members of the protocol.

“This is a clear indication to potential investors of the Government's commitment to increasing business opportunities, strengthening intellectual property rights and facilitating economic growth and development,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Madrid Protocol will simplify the registration and management of trademarks, including the renewal of trademark registrations with WIPO.

The minister emphasised that the protocol will not replace the national trademark system.

“Rather, it will operate on a parallel basis and provide an alternate means of registration through an international system,” he said.

“Jamaica looks forward to a continued fruitful relationship with WIPO as we strengthen our national intellectual property ecosystem,” the minister added.

— JIS