Jamaicans now have up to March 24 to return home

Jamaicans now have up to March 24 to return homeSunday, March 22, 2020
|
Persons who have found themselves stuck overseas following
news of the closure of borders by the Jamaican authorities have been provided
with a small window of opportunity to return home.
The Jamaican Government has made a few changes to the order recently announced restricting travel at its air and seaports which is being done to contain the spread of the virus.
Initially, incoming passenger travel should’ve been halted on Saturday at midnight. However, this has been modified to allow for some categories of persons to return home by Tuesday, March 24.
These include Jamaicans working in a variety of capacities overseas to include Government approved contract work along with Jamaican holders of seaman certificates and airline crew.
Also included are persons who would have started travelling before March 20 to get to Jamaica and persons who had booked a ticket for travel before March 20th.
These persons will, however, be placed under home quarantine or at a designated facility for 14 days upon arrival.
Other stipulations include providing detailed information about self quarantine plans.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy