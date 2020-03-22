Jamaicans now have up to March 24 to return home

Persons who have found themselves stuck overseas following

news of the closure of borders by the Jamaican authorities have been provided

with a small window of opportunity to return home.

The Jamaican Government has made a few changes to the order recently announced restricting travel at its air and seaports which is being done to contain the spread of the virus.

Initially, incoming passenger travel should’ve been halted on Saturday at midnight. However, this has been modified to allow for some categories of persons to return home by Tuesday, March 24.

These include Jamaicans working in a variety of capacities overseas to include Government approved contract work along with Jamaican holders of seaman certificates and airline crew.

Also included are persons who would have started travelling before March 20 to get to Jamaica and persons who had booked a ticket for travel before March 20th.

These persons will, however, be placed under home quarantine or at a designated facility for 14 days upon arrival.

Other stipulations include providing detailed information about self quarantine plans.