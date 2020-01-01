Jamaicans ring in 2020 with firework spectacle in Ocho Rios!

Ocho Rios bustled more than the usual on New Year’s Eve as hundreds of patrons made their way down to the Ocho Rios Bay Beach to be entertained and ultimately, count down to the start of 2020 with an elaborate fireworks showcase.

The venue was flooded by vendors and security personnel equally busy as persons made their way to the oceanfront. There were VIP Cabanas and lounge areas that were placed backstage in a very “bougie” setup. The overall staging was well organized and able to comfortably host “all of St. Ann”.

This was the third staging of fireworks at midnight in the idyllic tourist hotspot and organizers, St. Ann Development Company (SADCo) did not disappoint. There were performances by local entertainers Lemon, Loaded Eagle, Rondel Positive and Capleton.

BUZZ caught up with Farrah Blake, Director of Subsidiary Management at SADCo who shared that this was St. Ann’s version of the Urban Development Corporation’s (UDC) Fireworks at the Waterfront, staged in Kingston annually. She added that it was “an initiative by the UDC, to have three fireworks displays happening simultaneously across the island..so far we have only gone to two..we’re at Kingston and Ocho Rios, hopefully, Montego Bay will join us soon.”

At midnight there was an elaborate display of fireworks that had everyone’s eyes fixed to the sky with resounding “ooohs” and “wooows”! It was indeed breathtaking and gave that fuzzy feeling of starting a new journey.

The deejay did a great job at reminding patrons of how thankful they should be to have lived to see another year, as many didn’t get that opportunity. No doubt everyone or most persons were pensive during the show.

The event was sponsored by the St. Ann Municipal Corporation, Chukka, Mystic Mountain, Bubbles and Shine, Total Tools Ltd., among several other St. Ann Companies.

— Christal Gooden