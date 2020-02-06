South-Eastern Clarendon to choose new MP on March 2

Residents of South-Eastern Clarendon are to go to the polls in a by-election on March 2 to elect a member of parliament following the resignation of Rudyard Spencer.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, a day after Spencer’s resignation.

“As prime minister, it is my duty to ensure the proper functioning of the people’s government, which includes keeping the parliamentary majority intact,” said Holness. “I, therefore, announce that nomination will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, and election day will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, for the constituency of Clarendon South Eastern.”

Spencer served as a legislator for 18 years and was State Minister in the Ministry of National Security at the time of his resignation.

The resignation also paves the way for a third by-election since the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) came to power in 2016.

Since then the party has won the last two by-elections, including the victory of Ann-Marie Vaz who captured the Portland Eastern seat, ending the opposition People’s National Party’s (PNP) 30-year hold in the constituency. The main opposition People’s National Party has said it will not contest a by-election so soon before an expected general election, constitutionally due by February 25 next year.