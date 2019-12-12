Jamaicans urged to be vigilant in dengue fight

Jamaicans urged to be vigilant in dengue fightThursday, December 12, 2019
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is calling for increased vigilance in combatting the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue.
He was addressing a town hall at the Zorn Moravian Church in Christiana, Manchester, on Monday (December 9), which focused on the management of dengue.
The meeting was held against the background of a Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) report, which indicated a spike in dengue cases in communities such as Dobson, Christiana, Silent Hill, as well as parts of Northern Clarendon and South Trelawny.
Tufton said that the best defence against dengue is for citizens to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in the home, workplace, school and community.
“Reducing the risk is simple because mosquitoes breed in relatively clean water stored around the house,” he noted.
Tufton also advised residents to get rid of solid waste in and around their homes.
“If you have old refrigerators, tyres etc… we have an arrangement with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) where we can come and pick it up. These are sources for the breeding of mosquitoes,” he said.
Tufton said that at the first sign of dengue, persons should go to the doctor. He also cautioned that only paracetamol, cetamol and panadol should be taken to alleviate symptoms such as fever and headache.
