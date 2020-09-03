Jamaicans urged to play their part in coronavirus fight

John Byles, the chairman of the COVID-19 Resilient Corridors Committee, is urging Jamaicans to play their part in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“Where we are now as a nation, it requires that every individual is in. We have to take that personal responsibility, we need moral suasion, we need peer pressure [to ensure] that you [citizens] wear your masks, and practise social distancing. That is the only way we are going to ‘break the back’ of COVID-19,” he said, at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank in St James on Monday.

“We need to be smart, diligent, follow the protocols, and most importantly, we need to take personal and collective responsibility because that is the only way we are going to go forward.”

Byles also stressed that COVID-19 does not respect any group of persons.

He argued that while it is important that the country’s economy commences recovery from the effects of the pandemic, the need to flatten the virus’ curve is paramount.