Almost 300 new infections as Jamaica’s active COVID cases top 8,000

Active cases of the coronavirus have

topped 8,000 in Jamaica after the island reported 297 more cases over the past

day.

The additional positives push active cases to 8,083 with the total number of cases climbing to 21,679.

Among the latest confirmations are 125 males and 172 females with ages ranging from one year to 101 years, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Further, there were three more fatalities recorded, as the nationâ€™s virus deaths stop just one short of 400.

The deceased are an 89-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 73-year-old female from St James and a 66-year-old female from Westmoreland.

Hospitalisations have moved to 267 with 43 patients said to be moderately ill and 18 considered critically ill.

The ministry noted that there were 57 recoveries, bringing the tally to 12,988.