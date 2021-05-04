Jamaica’s Appleton cops Award at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Appleton Estate 8 YO Rum was a big winner recently at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, when it walked away as the Best Extra Aged Rum.

This was announced recently, after a panel of some thirty experts made the determination about the famed rum.

The competition ran for three weeks with the results coming at the end of April.

This particular blend of Jamaican rum is said to have beaten a number of notable others, in order to cement the top spot in this category, in largest spirit competition in the United States.

The rum itself has a copper brown hue and as its name suggests, is a blend of rums that are at least eight years and older, which were stored in casks that formerly housed bourbon.

Jamaica was also featured in some of the other categories, even though it was more of a contribution to the end product of the rum that won.

For instance, the winner for Best Flavored Rum is Ron Colon Salvadoreno Coffee Infused Rum, which is bottled in the Netherlands but consists of un-aged pit distilled rum, produced by Hampden and Worthy Park distilleries.