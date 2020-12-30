Jamaica’s arrivals stronger than projected in December

Jamaica’s arrivals stronger than projected in DecemberWednesday, December 30, 2020
|
Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Ed Bartlett, has said the country’s data on tourist arrivals have already surpassed initial projections.
According to Bartlett, Jamaica received over 100,000 arrivals since the start of December, despite having closed its borders to United Kingdom travellers.
“We had projected that with no disruption, such as we got from the UK, we would perhaps end up with about 80,000 visitors coming for the month. Well, we’re looking at visitors and Jamaicans coming back together, amounting to a bit over 100,000 I think is quite an achievement, “ said Bartlett.
Bartlett further revealed that demand for the destination is still strong, noting that surveys conducted across source markets show that people are still willing to travel despite COVID restrictions.
He added that surveys show that Jamaica is still one of the top destinations for those wanting to travel.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy