Jamaica’s arrivals stronger than projected in December

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Ed Bartlett, has said the country’s data on tourist arrivals have already surpassed initial projections.

According to Bartlett, Jamaica received over 100,000 arrivals since the start of December, despite having closed its borders to United Kingdom travellers.

“We had projected that with no disruption, such as we got from the UK, we would perhaps end up with about 80,000 visitors coming for the month. Well, we’re looking at visitors and Jamaicans coming back together, amounting to a bit over 100,000 I think is quite an achievement, “ said Bartlett.

Bartlett further revealed that demand for the destination is still strong, noting that surveys conducted across source markets show that people are still willing to travel despite COVID restrictions.

He added that surveys show that Jamaica is still one of the top destinations for those wanting to travel.