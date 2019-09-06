Jamaica’s Bloomfield captures Diamond League second spot

Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield placed third in the Diamond League 400 metres event in Brussels, Belgium on Friday (Sept 6).

He finished behind the US pair of Michael Norman and Fred Kerley.

Bloomfield clocked 44.67 seconds to place second in the overall points standing, which was won by Michael Cherry of the US, who finished this meet in the sixth spot in 45.55 seconds.

Cherry, who participated in four Diamond League events, collected 19 points, with Bloomfield getting 16 from two events. Norman, who completed the one-lap event on Friday in 44.26 seconds also had 16 points from two events, with Kerley, also from two events getting fifth overall with 14 points after his 44.46 seconds clocking.

Jamaica’s other representative in the field on Friday, Nathon Allen, finished eighth in 46.17 seconds.