Jamaica’s Bridgmohan lands Pan Zareta with ‘Play On’

Jamaican jockey Shaun Bridmohan produced a stalking ride aboard 4-1 chance Play On to capture the US$75 000 Pan Zareta Stakes as part of a double at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday (Dec. 28).

The pair completed the 5-½ furlong sprint in a time of one minute, 4.31 seconds to brush aside the three-year-old and upward fillies and mares by 1-¼ lengths.

For Play On, the success marked the three-year-old filly’s second stakes victory of the season following her triumph in the Melody Of Colors Stakes at Gulfstream last February.

Riding in race five of the 10-race card, Bridgmohan stalked the pace aboard Play On as 13-1 outsider Ruby Trust tried to shake off favourite Violent Times through the half mile run in 48.37 seconds.

Tucked away in third and just off the pace for most of the early going, Bridgmohan made his bid in the stretch and snatched the lead at the three-sixteenth pole.

Change of Control chased but Bridgmohan got the most out of the three-year-old bay filly inside the final furlong.

Earlier in race three, Bridgmohan had opened his account aboard 12-1 choice Hieronymus, steering the chestnut colt to a half-length win over the two-year-olds, going a mile and sixteenth.

Bridgmohan, 40, was born on June 24, 1979, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. At age thirteen, Bridgmohan’s family emigrated to the United States, settling in South Florida where he developed an interest in horse racing.

The Jamaican has over 3,000 wins in his professional career.