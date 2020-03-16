Jamaica’s Child Protection Agency activates emergency disaster protocol

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) through its Disaster Management Committee, has activated its National Emergency Disaster Protocol as well as its Regional and Location Committees, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The CPFSA, which has oversight of 54 child care facilities, including transitional living complexes, places of safety and children’s homes, is operating in active disaster mode to protect the health and well-being of children in State care, staff and their families.

Last Friday (March 13) all visits to childcare facilities were suspended for 14 days.

This was revealed by the entities Chief Executive Officer Rosalee Gage-Grey.

“Parents or guardians wishing to visit their child/children are being asked to make contact with their caseworker. Adjustments have been made to our telephone policy at all child care facilities to allow for children to remain in frequent contact with their relatives,” she pointed out.

She said that sensitisation sessions are being held with children and caregivers about personal hygiene and mandatory periodic handwashing. Sanitation stations are now in place and a special disaster fund was disbursed to all child care facilities to aid with the purchase of emergency supplies.

She also said that persons entering the CPFSA offices will now be required to sanitise their hands at the sanitation stations.