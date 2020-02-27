Jamaica’s Commissioner of Police for Q&A session in South Florida

Jamaica’s Commissioner of Police for Q&A session in South FloridaThursday, February 27, 2020
|
Jamaicans in South Florida will on Friday have the opportunity to engage Major General Anthony Anderson in a question and answer session.
Anderson, Jamaica’s Commissioner of Police will be the guest speaker at a community forum at the Lauderhill City Hall located at 5581 W Oakland Park Boulevard.
Hosted by Consul General R Oliver Mair, along with Lauderhill Commissioner Denise Grant, it will give the public an opportunity to interact with the commissioner.
While in South Florida this weekend, Anderson will also be meeting with Command Officers at local police stations in Broward. There he will look at security details to assist in areas of crime fighting and collaborative engagement. A Calabar past student, Anderson will also be guest at the annual Calabar Alumni Florida chapter fundraiser on Saturday.
