Jamaica’s coronavirus cases near 14,000; one more death

Jamaica’s coronavirus infections are

nearing the 14,000 mark with the addition of 77 cases in the past 24 hours.

The island’s total now stands at 13,992.

Among the latest confirmations are 31 males and 46 females ranging from 19 days to 92 years old.

Additionally, there was one more fatality related to the virus; a 42-year-old female from Manchester.

There were also two coincidental deaths, one of which was previously under investigation.

The Health ministry reported 38 more recoveries, for a total of 11,630 with active cases numbering 1,876.

Hospitalisations are at 107 with 18 considered moderately ill and eight deemed critical.