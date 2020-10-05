Jamaica’s coronavirus cases surpass 7,000

Jamaica

confirmed 117 new coronavirus cases to push the islandâ€™s tally to 7,012.

The ages the new confirmations range from one year to 99 years, with 73 males and 42 females included in the figure.

Kingston and St Andrew accounts for the greatest figure in the total, recording 78 cases over the 24-hour period ended yesterday, ctober 4.

There were an additional 175 recoveries, taking the total to 2,635.

Active cases now stand at 4,163.

Thirty-eight patients are considered to be moderately ill while 12 are critically ill.

No deaths were recorded.