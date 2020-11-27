Jamaica’s coronavirus cases trend towards 11,000 mark

Jamaica’s coronavirus cases continue

towards the 11,000 mark with 59 new cases confirmed yesterday (November 26).

The new positives take the island’s tally to 10,600, while deaths stand at 250, with two more related deaths recorded in the period.

The deceased are a 74-year-old male from St Catherine and a 62-year-old from Trelawny.

Of the new confirmed cases, 33 are males while 25 are female. The ages range from four to 78-years-old.

Seventy-five people are currently hospitalised for the virus with nine being moderately ill while eight are in critical condition.