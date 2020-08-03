Jamaica’s coronavirus death toll rises to 12 as island nears 900 cases

Jamaica has recorded two new

coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, August 2, as the island nears 900 confirmed

cases.

According to the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deceased are both elderly residents and were counted among the 11 new cases confirmed.

Bringing the death toll to 12 since the start of the island’s outbreak, are a 64-year-old male from the parish of Clarendon and a 73-year-old female from St Thomas.

With the 11 new cases confirmed, Jamaica now has a total of 894 instances of COVID-19, since confirming its first case in early March.

The number of recoveries remains unchanged at 743.

Jamaica now has 90 active cases under observation, with two moderately ill patients. The Ministry of Health and Wellness further noted that there are no critically ill cases at this time.

Some 49 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin, the ministry indicated.