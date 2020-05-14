Jamaica’s COVID-19 app now available for Android devices

The JamCovid19 App is now available for download on Android

devices via the following link

The application, which has been available on iOS devices for almost a month, is an easy-to-use, centralised source for Government of Jamaica COVID-19 information and services.

In addition to providing the latest data and statistics related to COVID-19 in Jamaica and other countries around the world, the app allows citizens to self-report their health status, book an appointment for testing if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, as well as request emergency services such as the police or ambulance services.

Additionally, Jamaicans overseas who wish to return home are being asked to use the immigration/travel tab in the app to register for the Government’s controlled re-entry programme. The entire process from application to approval to completing the immigration and customs declaration is managed online through the app.

The public is being asked to use and share the JamCovid19 app to keep themselves and loved ones informed and coordinated with national efforts.