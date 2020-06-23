Imported cases push Jamaica’s COVID-19 infections

Jamaica’s

COVID-19 cases continue to climb primarily due to returning nationals.

The island’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 665, up six as of Monday (June 22).

The new cases have primarily been attributed to persons who recently arrived in the country following the borders re-opening on June 1.

In a release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) on Monday, four of the latest cases are imported while the other two are import-related.

According to the MOHW, one arrived on a flight from the United States and the other three from cruise ships.

There are currently 129 active cases in Jamaica, while the country has a COVID-19 recovery rate of close to 80 per cent.