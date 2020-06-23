Imported cases push Jamaica’s COVID-19 infections

Imported cases push Jamaica’s COVID-19 infectionsTuesday, June 23, 2020
|
Jamaica’s
COVID-19 cases continue to climb primarily due to returning nationals.
The island’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 665, up six as of Monday (June 22).
The new cases have primarily been attributed to persons who recently arrived in the country following the borders re-opening on June 1.
In a release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) on Monday, four of the latest cases are imported while the other two are import-related.
According to the MOHW, one arrived on a flight from the United States and the other three from cruise ships.
There are currently 129 active cases in Jamaica, while the country has a COVID-19 recovery rate of close to 80 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy