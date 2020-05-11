Jamaica’s COVID-19 cases surpass 500

Jamaica’s coronavirus cases have

surpassed 500 with four new confirmations coming yesterday, May 10.

The island’s total now stands at 502

The four (4) new cases are all male ranging from 17 to 63 years. One (1) person, a 31-year-old male from St Ann, is an imported case from the batch of returning residents who came to the island on May 6. This brings to three (3), the number of positive cases from this group.

The other three (3) cases are contacts of confirmed cases from Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine.

Additionally, the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital increased to 90, as 12 more patients have received a second negative test in the last 24 hours.

Jamaica has recorded 38 imported cases; 190 contacts of confirmed cases, which includes 25 cases import-related; 60 related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 95 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St Catherine and 10 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation. Additionally, there are 24 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and 250 cases are under investigation, including 224 linked to the workplace cluster and 26 others.

Some 303 (61%) of the confirmed cases in Jamaica are females and there are 199 (39%) males; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 212. Overall, 7,101 samples have now been tested with 6,546 negatives and 53 samples pending.

There are 416 patients in isolation and 129 persons are in quarantine at a government facility.