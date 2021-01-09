Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 311

Jamaica has recorded four new COVID-19 deaths on Friday (January 8), according to information released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The country’s death toll now stands at 311, with the deceased identified as: a 56-year-old female from Trelawny; a 78-year-old male from St Ann; and two females, 70 and 78-years-old respectively, both of St James addresses.

The latest deaths are in addition to 44 new cases of the virus, with the bulk of the new cases recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (24) and St Catherine (10).

To date, Jamaica has 1,607 active cases with 88 persons hospitalized and five persons described as critically ill.