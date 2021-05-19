Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise despite decline in new infections

Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise despite decline in new infectionsWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours bringing the island’s death toll to 892.
The new deaths were primarily recorded in the West-central parish of Manchester, where there were 7 casualties from the virus, with an additional 4 deaths reported in Westmoreland and three in St James.
In addition, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) reported that there were a total of 93 new infections, with the majority of new cases recorded in Kingston and St Andrew.
According to the latest data released by the MOHW, the positivity rate now stands at 13.8% which is an increase from Friday (May 14) when the positivity rate stood at 12.4%
To date Jamaica’s overall cases count stands at 47,572 with 152 persons in hospital.
