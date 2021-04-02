Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 600

Eight people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 424 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 607, and the total number of confirmed cases to 39,967.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths are; a 65-year-old male from St. Elizabeth, an 80-year-old male from St. Elizabeth, a 69-year-old male from St. Elizabeth, a 73-year-old male from St. Elizabeth, an 84-year-old male from St. Elizabeth, a79-year-old female from St. Elizabeth, a 70-year-old male from KSA, and an 82-year-old male from St. Catherine.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported one death under investigation.

The country also recorded 136 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,861.

Currently, there are 21,229 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 426 with 52 people being critically ill while 39 are moderately ill.