Jamaica’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 400

Jamaicaâ€™s coronavirus

fatalities surpassed 400 after the island registered six more deaths and 147

new cases over the past day.

Deaths related to the virus now stand at 405, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The deceased are: an 88-year-old female from St Elizabeth; a 67-year-old female from St Ann; 63-year-old male from St James; an 81-year-old male from Trelawny; a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; and a 63-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation.

Among the new cases were 60 males and 87 females with ages ranging from nine days to 87 years old.

Recoveries also topped 13,000 with 58 additions over the 24-hour period pushing the total to 13,046.

The number of hospitalised patients stand at 267 with 33 noted as moderately ill and 18 said to be critically ill.